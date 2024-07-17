Open Championship Prediction

The PGA TOUR remains in Scotland this week for the Open Championship. The event is being held at Royal Troon. Will Scottie Scheffler capture the title as betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Open Championship predictions below.

Open Championship

What: Open Championship

Where: Royal Troon

When: July 18 – July 21, 2024

Watch: USA, NBC

Purse: $17,000,000

Open Championship Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +500 odds to win the event. Followed by Rory Mcllroy sitting with odds of +850, and Xander Schauffele currently listed at +1200.

Open Championship Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Colin Morikawa (+1400)

Morikawa already has one Open Championship under his belt and I think Royal Troon might be his best opportunity to grab another. This course does not particularly favor the long hitter, Royal Troon is more reliant on approach shots and this is where Morikawa excels. He has played great golf all season long and I think he is finally rewarded with is second career Open title.

Option 2: Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)

Could this be the week Fleetwood breaks through for this first PGA tour title? I believe so, he has all the tools to succeed at this golf course. Fleetwood is a very strong iron player and if he is able to make some putts, he should be right near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

Option 3: Adam Scott (+6600)

For our final selection, we will take Adam Scott once again as a longshot. Scott was right on the doorstep of winning the Scottish Open last week, I don’t see any reason that he does not contend this week. He is in excellent form and wants to win another major about as badly as anyone. The price is not as great, after his strong performance last week, but I believe he has a strong chance this week.