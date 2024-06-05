Close Menu
    Memorial Tournament Prediction

    MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR will head to Ohio this week for the Memorial. The event is being held at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Will Scottie Scheffler capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Memorial predictions below.

    Memorial Tournament

    What: Memorial Tournament

    Where: Dublin, OH

    When: June 6 – June 9, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $20,000,000

    Memorial Tournament Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +400 odds to win the event. Followed by Xander Schauffele sitting with odds of +900, and Rory Mcllroy currently listed at +1000.

    Memorial Tournament Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Xander Schauffele (+900)

    Schauffele returns to action for the first time after his PGA Championship victory. It is not hard to believe Xander won’t be competitive once again this week, he is playing so well this season and has been near the top of the leaderboard every week. Muirfield is an extremely difficult golf course that requires length and accuracy off the tee, which Schauffele has. I fully expect Schauffele to be in contention on Sunday with another great chance to win.

    Option 2: Patrick Cantlay (+2500)

    Cantlay has not had a season up to his standards thus far, but I think that changes this week at Muirfield. Cantlay has prior success at this course and has proven he has the game to contend against the highest level of competition. If he can make some putts, he should have a great chance of winning.

    Option 3: Sam Burns (+5000)

    Burns played well last week in Canada with a T-10 finish. I think he continues his strong play this week. He ranked top seven in both Driving accuracy and GIR’s last week, if he can continue to excel in those categories he should find success and have a strong chance come Sunday.

