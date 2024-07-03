Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Golf Articles

    John Deere Classic Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    John Deere Classic Prediction

    The PGA TOUR will head to Illinois this week for the John Deere Classic. The event is being held at TPC Deere Run. Will Sungjae Im capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our John Deere Classic predictions below.

    John Deere Classic

    What: John Deere Classic

    Where: TPC Deere Run

    When: July 4 – July 7, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $7,800,000

    John Deere Classic Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Sungjae Im is considered the favorite with +1400 odds to win the event. Followed by Sepp Straka sitting with odds of +1600, and Aaron Rai currently listed at +2000.

    John Deere Classic Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Denny McCarthy (+2200)

    McCarthy is an excellent player who has still yet to win on the PGA Tour, I believe he has a strong chance of changing that this weekend. McCarthy can putt about as well as anyone on tour and that should give him a great advantage this week at the John Deere. With a weaker field this week, this really feels like the week McCarthy captures his victory.

    Option 2: JT Poston (+3000)

    For our second option, we’ll take a prior champion in JT Poston. Poston is another guy who can get hot with his putter and make plenty of birdies. He quietly had a nice year with four top ten finishes, however he has yet to win yet this season. Poston has a great chance this week of getting in the winners circle for the first time this season.

    Option 3: Nick Dunlap (+3500)

    Dunlap has the ability to go extremely low this week. He played well last week, where he finished T-10 at the Rocket Mortgage. He has already won this season and has all the tools to win once this week. At this price, I really like Dunlap.

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com