John Deere Classic Prediction

The PGA TOUR will head to Illinois this week for the John Deere Classic. The event is being held at TPC Deere Run. Will Sungjae Im capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our John Deere Classic predictions below.

John Deere Classic

What: John Deere Classic

Where: TPC Deere Run

When: July 4 – July 7, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

Purse: $7,800,000

John Deere Classic Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Sungjae Im is considered the favorite with +1400 odds to win the event. Followed by Sepp Straka sitting with odds of +1600, and Aaron Rai currently listed at +2000.

John Deere Classic Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Denny McCarthy (+2200)

McCarthy is an excellent player who has still yet to win on the PGA Tour, I believe he has a strong chance of changing that this weekend. McCarthy can putt about as well as anyone on tour and that should give him a great advantage this week at the John Deere. With a weaker field this week, this really feels like the week McCarthy captures his victory.

Option 2: JT Poston (+3000)

For our second option, we’ll take a prior champion in JT Poston. Poston is another guy who can get hot with his putter and make plenty of birdies. He quietly had a nice year with four top ten finishes, however he has yet to win yet this season. Poston has a great chance this week of getting in the winners circle for the first time this season.

Option 3: Nick Dunlap (+3500)

Dunlap has the ability to go extremely low this week. He played well last week, where he finished T-10 at the Rocket Mortgage. He has already won this season and has all the tools to win once this week. At this price, I really like Dunlap.