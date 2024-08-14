The PGA TOUR will head to Tennessee this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The event is being held at TPC Southwind. Will Scottie Scheffler capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our FedEx St. Jude Championship predictions below.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +375 odds to win the event. Followed by Xander Schaufele sitting with odds of +800, and Rory Mcllroy currently listed at +2000.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Colin Morikawa (+1200)

Morikawa comes into the playoffs without a win under his belt this season, despite an outstanding season. He has recorded seven top finishes and fourteen top 25 finishes. I believe this is finally this week he breaks through for the victory. TPC Southwind is not a long golf course it is more about avoiding the rough and hitting greens, which Morikawa is very good at. On a course where the long hitters don’t have a huge advantage, I really like Morikawa in this spot.

Option 2: Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)

Fleetwood was so close to capturing the gold medal, if not for a surge from world #1 Scottie Scheffler on the back. Despite finishing in second place, Fleetwood played some really great golf. Similar to Morikawa, Fleetwood has great control of the golf ball. If he his able to make enough putts this week, he should be right there near the top of the leaderboard once again and one of these he will capture the title.

Option 3: Aaron Rai (+5000)

For our last selection, we’ll take Aaron Rai. Rai is coming off a victory last week, where he played some really great golf. Watching Rai, I believe he could scored lower than his 18-under-par. Rai was in total control of the ball and was hit some great approach shots, he actually missed a couple looks that you would not expect. Rai has been great all year, so it was good to see him win I think he carries that momentum right over to this week and has a good chance of winning in consecutive weeks.