    BMW Championship Predictions

    MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR will head to Colorado this week for the BMW Championship. The event is being held at Castle Pines Golf Club. Will Scottie Scheffler capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the smart play elsewhere? Check out our BMW Championship predictions below.

    What: BMW Championship

    Where: Castle Pines Golf Club

    When: August 22 – August 25, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $20,000,000

    BMW Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +350 odds to win the event. Followed by Xander Schauffele sitting with odds of +600, and Rory Mcllroy currently listed at +1200.

    BMW Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Xander Schauffele (+600)

    It is truly impressive what Schuaffele is doing this season, with two majors already and such consistent play each week. Schauffle came in a tie for second last week after an impressive round of 63. Accuracy will be key at Castle Pines Golf Club this week, which is Xander has shown all season. It’s not the flashiest bet at +600, but it is difficult not to take Schauffele this week.

    Option 2: Patrick Cantlay (+1800)

    Cantlay has yet to win this season, which is disappointing by his standards, but he has shown better form especially as of late. He came in a tie for 12th last week and that was after a mediocre round of 72 to begin the tournament. He has won the BMW Championship twice before his career and this feels like a course that he can get back in the winner’s circle.

    Option 3: Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

    For our last selection, we’ll take Aberg at 22/1. Aberg has yet to win on the PGA Tour, however he has come very close seven top 10 finishes. He clearly has all the talent to win a golf tournament and on course where none of the players have much experience this should give the young 24-year-old an edge. If he can make enough putts, I think he has a great this week.

