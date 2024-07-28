Tiger-Cats vs. Elks Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will travel to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Sunday night. With the Elks listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 51 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Tiger-Cats vs. Elks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

777 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+3.0) at 778 Edmonton Elks (-3.0); o/u 51

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

TV: CBSSN

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

The Tiger-Cats improved to 1-5 on the year after a 3-point victory against the Toronto Argonauts on July 20th. Bo Levi Mitchell had a nice game throwing for 270 yards and a touchdown on 20/29 attempts. The Tiger-Cats look for their second victory of the year.

Edmonton Elks Game Notes

The Elks dropped to 0-6 after a 6-point loss against the Redblacks on July 19th. Mcleod Bethel–Thompson threw for 209 yards and interception on 27/39 attempts. Edmonton is still in search of their first victory of the season.

Tiger-Cats vs. Elks BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Tiger-Cats with the points. I don’t know how Edmonton can be three-point favorites against anybody at the moment. They have constantly found ways to lose football games. The Elks have been very close, but until they show they can find a way to win a close game, they can’t be trusted. This game should be close throughout, I’ll take the underdog.

Tiger-Cats vs. Elks Prediction: Tiger-Cats +3