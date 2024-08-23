Tiger-Cats vs. Blue Bombers Week 12 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Friday night. With the Blue Bombers listed as a 10.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 47.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Tiger-Cats vs. Blue Bombers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

773 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+10.0) at 774 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-10.0); o/u 47.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 23, 2024

Investors Group Field, Winnipeg

TV: CBSSN

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

The Tiger-Cats dropped to 2-8 for the season after a 25-point loss against the Elks last Saturday. Shemar Bridges continued his strong season catching seven passes 100 yards and a touchdown.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

The Blue Bombers moved to 4-6 after a 20-11 victory against the BC Lions on August 18th. Nic Demski had a big catching catching six passes for 109 yards and a TD. Winnipeg looks for their third consecutive victory on Friday night.

Tiger-Cats vs. Blue Bombers BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Blue Bombers. Hamilton is a complete mess on the defensive side of the ball and Winnipeg finally has all their weapons back on offense. Not to mention the Bombers defensively have been very good the past two weeks. Unless Winnipeg completely overlooks this game, I don’t see a way they don’t win this game by at least double digits.

Tiger-Cats vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: Blue Bombers -10