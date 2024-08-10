Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Tiger-Cats vs. Alouettes Week 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Tiger-Cats vs. Alouettes

    The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will travel to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on Saturday night. With the Alouettes listed as a 7.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 50.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Tiger-Cats vs. Alouettes prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    777 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+7.5) at 778 Montreal Alouettes (-7.5); o/u 50.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 10, 2024

    Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, Montreal

    TV: CBSSN

    Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

    The Tiger-Cats dropped to 2-6 on the year after a 17-point loss against the Alouettes on August 2nd. Shemar Bridges continued his strong season catching 9 passes for 76 yards. Hamilton looks to get back in win column against the Alouettes on Saturday night.

    Montreal Alouettes Game Notes

    The Alouettes improved 7-1 on the season after defeating the Tiger-Cats 33-16 last Friday. Davis Alexander played well in his first career CFL start throwing for 262 yards on 19/27 attempts. Alexander is likely to make the start once again with Cody Fajardo and Caleb Evans still injured.

    Tiger-Cats vs. Alouettes BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Tiger-Cats. With a third-string quarterback likely to start once again for Montreal this number seems a bit high. Alexander played well last week, however Hamilton should have a better gameplan this week on how to make it more difficult for the Alexander. Bo Levi Mitchell can keep the Tiger-Cats in this game with his arm, Hamilton is the play here.

    Tiger-Cats vs. Alouettes Prediction: Tiger-Cats +7.5

