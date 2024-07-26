Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Stampeders vs. Redblacks Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Stampeders vs. Redblacks

    The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Ottawa to take on the Redblacks on Friday night. With the Stampeders listed as a 1.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 51.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Stampeders vs. Redblacks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    773 Calgary Stampeders (-1.0) at 774 Ottawa Redblacks (+1.0); o/u 51.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

    TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

    TV: TSN+

    Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

    The Stampeders improved to 3-3 on the year after a 1-point victory against the BC Lions on July 21st. Jake Maier had a big game throwing for 307 yards and three touchdown’s on 25/32 attempts. The Stampeders look for their second consecutive victory of the year.

    Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

    The Redblacks moved to 4-2 after a 6-point win against the Elks on July 19th. Ryquell Armstead ran for 53 yards on 12 attempts and a touchdown. Ottawa looks for their third consecutive victory of the year.

    Stampeders vs. Redblacks BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Stampeders. Calgary is coming off an impressive win last week against the Lions, while the Redblacks have not overly impressive beating the Elks the past two weeks. Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown struggled last week, while Jake Maier was excellent. I know Ottawa has the better record, but I think Calgary is the better team here and picks up another victory.

    Stampeders vs. Redblacks Prediction: Calgary -1

