Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Canadian Football

    Stampeders vs. Elks Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Stampeders vs. Elks

    The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Saturday night. With the Elks listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 51 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Stampeders vs. Elks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    777 Calgary Stampeders (+3.0) at 778 Edmonton Elks (-3.0); o/u 51

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

    Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

    TV: TSN+

    Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

    The Stampeders dropped to 4-7 on the year after a 15-point loss against the Elks on September 2nd. Reggie Begelton caught 7 passes for 118 yards in the loss. Calgary looks to snap a three-game skid.

    Edmonton Elks Game Notes

    The Elks moved to 4-8 on the season after a 35-20 victory against the Stampeders this past Monday. Mcleod Bethel-Thompson had a huge game throwing for 486 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The Elks’ look to knock off Calgary once again on Saturday.

    Stampeders vs. Elks BETTING PREDICTION

    These two teams are trending in complete opposite directions, and I’ll take the team that is trending upwards in Edmonton. Mcleod Bethel-Thompson torched this secondary last week and now returns home, where he should have success once again. On the other side Jake Maier turned the ball over four times, his confidence can not be high coming into this one. Edmonton takes care of Calgary once again.

    Stampeders vs. Elks Prediction: Elks -3

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com