Stampeders vs. Elks Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Saturday night. With the Elks listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 51 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Stampeders vs. Elks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

777 Calgary Stampeders (+3.0) at 778 Edmonton Elks (-3.0); o/u 51

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

TV: TSN+

Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

The Stampeders dropped to 4-7 on the year after a 15-point loss against the Elks on September 2nd. Reggie Begelton caught 7 passes for 118 yards in the loss. Calgary looks to snap a three-game skid.

Edmonton Elks Game Notes

The Elks moved to 4-8 on the season after a 35-20 victory against the Stampeders this past Monday. Mcleod Bethel-Thompson had a huge game throwing for 486 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The Elks’ look to knock off Calgary once again on Saturday.

Stampeders vs. Elks BETTING PREDICTION

These two teams are trending in complete opposite directions, and I’ll take the team that is trending upwards in Edmonton. Mcleod Bethel-Thompson torched this secondary last week and now returns home, where he should have success once again. On the other side Jake Maier turned the ball over four times, his confidence can not be high coming into this one. Edmonton takes care of Calgary once again.

Stampeders vs. Elks Prediction: Elks -3