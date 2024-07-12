Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Friday night. With Winnipeg listed as a 5.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 47.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

773 Calgary Stampeders (+5.0) at 774 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-5.0); o/u 47.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

TV: TSN+

Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

The Stampeders dropped to 2-2 on the year after a 4-point loss against the Alouettes on July 6th. Tommy Stevens ran for 49 yards and scored 2 touchdowns on 6 attempts. Calgary looks to get back into the win column on Friday night.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

Winnipeg won their first contest of the season, bringing their record to 1-4 after a 9-point win against the Redblacks on July 5th. Brady Oliveira had a big game running for 129 yards on 23 attempts. Zach Collaros is probable to return after missing the contest with Ottawa with a thorax injury.

Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Blue Bombers. After a nice win last week for Winnipeg with their backup quaterback, they should have some confidence entering this game. More importantly for the Blue Bombers is it appears Zach Collaros will be under center for Winnipeg. After a slow start for Winnipeg, I think they have finally turned the corner and go on a run in the next couple of weeks. Lay the number with Winnipeg.

Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: Blue Bombers -5