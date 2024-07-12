Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Canadian Football

    Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers

    The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Friday night. With Winnipeg listed as a 5.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 47.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    773 Calgary Stampeders (+5.0) at 774 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-5.0); o/u 47.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

    Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

    TV: TSN+

    Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

    The Stampeders dropped to 2-2 on the year after a 4-point loss against the Alouettes on July 6th. Tommy Stevens ran for 49 yards and scored 2 touchdowns on 6 attempts. Calgary looks to get back into the win column on Friday night.  

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

    Winnipeg won their first contest of the season, bringing their record to 1-4 after a 9-point win against the Redblacks on July 5th. Brady Oliveira had a big game running for 129 yards on 23 attempts. Zach Collaros is probable to return after missing the contest with Ottawa with a thorax injury.

    Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Blue Bombers. After a nice win last week for Winnipeg with their backup quaterback, they should have some confidence entering this game. More importantly for the Blue Bombers is it appears Zach Collaros will be under center for Winnipeg. After a slow start for Winnipeg, I think they have finally turned the corner and go on a run in the next couple of weeks. Lay the number with Winnipeg.

    Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: Blue Bombers -5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com