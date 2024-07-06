Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Stampeders vs. Alouettes Week 5 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Stampeders vs. Alouettes

    The Calgary Stampeders will travel to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on Saturday night. With Alouettes listed as a 8.0-point home favorites and the total sitting at 48.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Stampeders vs. Alouettes prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    783 Calgary Stampeders (+8.0) at 784 Montreal Alouettes (-8.0); o/u 48.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

    Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, Montreal

    TV: CBSSN

    Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

    Ottawa improved to 2-1 after a 3-point win against the Bluebombers on June 29th. Rene Paredes kicked a 52-yard field goal in overtime to capture the win. Jake Maier threw for 239 yards and a TD on 28/43 attempts. The Stampeders travel to Montreal looking to improve to 3-1.

    Montreal Alouettes Game Notes

    The Alouettes moved to 4-0 on the year after a 10-point victory against Toronto on June 28th. Cody Fajardo threw for 284 yards on 41 attempts. Montreal looks to remain undefeated as they host the Stampeders on Saturday night.

    Stampeders vs. Alouettes BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Alouettes. The defending champions have looked dominant thus far in 2024 and I don’t see any reason this doesn’t continue against a Calgary team that will be missing a number of key players. Calgary will be without running back Dedrick Mills and and defense back Demario Houston for Saturday’s contest. Without two key players, I don’t really see how Calgary keeps this game within single digits. Lay the number.  

    Stampeders vs. Alouettes Prediction: Alouettes -8

