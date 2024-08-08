Close Menu
    Roughriders vs. Redblacks Week 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders will travel to Ottawa to take on the Redblacks on Thursday night. With Ottawa listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 48.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Roughriders vs. Redblacks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    773 Saskatchewan Roughriders (+1.0) at 780 Ottawa Redblacks (-1.0); o/u 48.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024

    TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

    TV: TSN+

    Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

    The Roughriders dropped to 5-3 on the year after a 11-point loss against the Elks on August 3rd. Shea Patterson threw for a season high 306 yards, however it was not enough as the Roughriders allowed 42 points. Starting quarterback, Trevor Harris will remain on the sidelines for another week. Saskatchewan will look to snap a two-game skid on Thursday night.

    Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

    Ottawa improved to 5-2 after a 27-point win against the Stampeders on July 26th. Dru Brown had a big game throwing for 325 yards on 30/37 attempts. The Redblacks look to improve to 6-2 on the year.

    Roughriders vs. Redblacks BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Redblacks. Ottawa should be the much fresher team after a bye last week and being at home. On the other side, the Roughriders have a quick turnaround after a disappointing loss to the Elks at home this past Saturday. Without Trevor Harris, I don’t see a way the Roughriders go on the road and beat a much better Ottawa team. Lay the number.

    Roughriders vs. Redblacks Prediction: Redblacks -3

