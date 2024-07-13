Close Menu
    Roughriders vs. Lions Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Roughriders vs. Lions

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders will travel to Vancouver to take on the Lions on Saturday night. With BC listed as a 7.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 52.0 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Roughriders vs. Lions prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    775 Saskatchewan Roughriders (+7.0) at 776 BC Lions (-7.0); o/u 52.0

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

    BC Place, Vancouver

    TV: CBSSN

    Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

    The Roughriders improved to 4-0 on the year after a 7-point victory against the Argonauts on July 4th. Shea Patterson threw for 192 yards and a touchdown 15/24 attempts. Saskatchewan looks to remain undefeated as they travel to take on the Lions on Saturday night.

    BC Lions Game Notes

    BC moved to 4-1 after a 16-point win against the Hamilton on July 7th. Vernon Adams Jr, had a big game throwing for 383 yards on 26/36 attempts. The Lions will host the Roughriders on Saturday looking to hand them their first loss of the season.

    Roughriders vs. Lions BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Lions. BC looked dominant last week especially on the offensive end scoring 44 points. The Roughriders will once again be without their starting quarter Trevor Harris, therefore giving Shea Patterson another start. Patterson played well last week, however the Roughriders really won that game with their defense forcing four interceptions. Adams Jr. isn’t going to throw 4 INT’s tonight and I think this Roughriders’ offense is going to have a tough time keeping up with Lions explosive offense.

    Roughriders vs. Lions Prediction: Lions -7

