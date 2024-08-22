Roughriders vs. Argonauts Week 12 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will travel to Toronto to take on the Argonauts on Thursday night. With Toronto listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 51.0 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Roughriders vs. Argonauts prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

771 Saskatchewan Roughriders (+3.0) at 772 Toronto Argonauts (-3.0); o/u 51

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 22, 2024

BMO Field, Toronto

TV: TSN+

Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

Saskatchewan dropped to 5-4-1 after a 3-point loss against the Alouettes on August 16th. Trevor Harris threw for 355 yards and two touchdown’s. The Roughriders will look to get back in the win column as they travel to Toronto.

Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

The Argonauts moved to 5-4 on the season after defeating the Stampeders on August 9th. Chad Kelly will be making the start for Toronto in week 12, following his suspension. The Argonauts offensively should get a big boost with Kelly back under center.

Roughriders vs. Argonauts BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Argonauts. Kelly is one of the best players in the CFL and I expect him to come in and play well immediately. The Roughriders’ have not been very good on the road, while Toronto has been great at home. Lay the short number with the Argonauts on Thursday night.

Roughriders vs. Argonauts Prediction: Argonauts -3