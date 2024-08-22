Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Canadian Football

    Roughriders vs. Argonauts Week 12 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Roughriders vs. Argonauts

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders will travel to Toronto to take on the Argonauts on Thursday night. With Toronto listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 51.0 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Roughriders vs. Argonauts prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    771 Saskatchewan Roughriders (+3.0) at 772 Toronto Argonauts (-3.0); o/u 51

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 22, 2024

    BMO Field, Toronto

    TV: TSN+

    Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

    Saskatchewan dropped to 5-4-1 after a 3-point loss against the Alouettes on August 16th. Trevor Harris threw for 355 yards and two touchdown’s. The Roughriders will look to get back in the win column as they travel to Toronto.

    Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

    The Argonauts moved to 5-4 on the season after defeating the Stampeders on August 9th. Chad Kelly will be making the start for Toronto in week 12, following his suspension. The Argonauts offensively should get a big boost with Kelly back under center.

    Roughriders vs. Argonauts BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Argonauts. Kelly is one of the best players in the CFL and I expect him to come in and play well immediately. The Roughriders’ have not been very good on the road, while Toronto has been great at home. Lay the short number with the Argonauts on Thursday night.

    Roughriders vs. Argonauts Prediction: Argonauts -3

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com