    Canadian Football

    Roughriders vs. Alouettes Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Roughriders vs. Alouettes

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders will travel to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on Thursday night. With the Alouettes listed as a 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 48.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Roughriders vs. Alouettes prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    771 Saskatchewan Roughriders (+3.5) at 772 Montreal Alouettes (-3.5); o/u 48.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 25, 2024

    Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, Montreal

    TV: TSN+

    Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

    The Roughriders improved to 5-1 on the year after a 10-point victory against the Blue Bombers on July 19th. Shea Patterson had a nice game throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown on 17/25 attempts. The Roughriders look for their second consecutive victory of the year.

    Montreal Alouettes Game Notes

    The Alouettes dropped their first game of season after a 19-point loss against the Argonauts on July 11th. Cody Fajardo left the game with an injury after only 6 pass attempts. Fajardo is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s contest. It looks like Caleb Evans will make the start at quarterback for the Alouettes.

    Roughriders vs. Alouettes BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under. With two backup quarterbacks playing, this feels like a no-brainer. The Roughriders defense was excellent last week and the Alouettes should be much healthier defensively after the week off last week. I expect fairly conservative play calling from both teams in this contest. Under is the play.

    Roughriders vs. Alouettes Prediction: Under 48.5

