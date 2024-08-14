Redblacks vs. Stampeders Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Ottawa Redblacks will travel to Calgary to take on the Stampeders on Thursday night. With Calgary listed as a 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 49.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Redblacks vs. Stampeders prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

781 Ottawa Redblacks (+3.5) at 782 Calgary Stampeders (-3.5); o/u 49.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 15, 2024

McMahon Stadium, Calgary

TV: TSN+

Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

The Redblacks moved to 5-2-1 on the season after a tie with the Roughriders last Thursday night. Jeremiah Masoli will be making the start for Ottawa in week 11, after Dru Brown left the contest on August 8th with a leg injury. There is no exact time table for Brown as he listed as week-to-week to return.

Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

Calgary dropped to 4-5 after a 14-point loss against the Argonauts on August 9th. Jake Maier threw for 373 yards and a touchdown. The Stampeders will look to get back in the win column as they host Ottawa.

Redblacks vs. Stampeders BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Stampeders. I know Masoli has a lot of experience in the CFL, however this a tough ask to go into Calgary and play well. Calgary has been much better at home this season and Maier has had a very nice season. Ottawa may hang around in the 1st, however I just don’t think there will be enough offensively for Ottawa to cover this spread. Lay it with Calgary they bounce back.

Redblacks vs. Stampeders Prediction: Stampeders -3.5