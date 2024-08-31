Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Redblacks vs. Lions Week 13 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Redblacks vs. Lions

    The Ottawa Redblacks will travel to Vancouver to take on the Lions on Sunday night. With the Lions listed as a 2.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 50.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Redblacks vs. Lions prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    779 Ottawa Redblacks (+2.0) at 780 BC Lions (-2.0); o/u 50.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

    BC Place, Vancouver

    TV: TSN+

    Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

    The Redblacks improved to 7-2-1 on the year after a 7-point victory against the Redblacks on August 24th. Dru Brown had a big game throwing for 390 yards on 37 attempts and three touchdowns. Ottawa looks for their sixth consecutive victory.

    BC Lions Game Notes

    The Lions dropped to 5-6 on the year after loss against the Redblacks last Saturday. William Stanback continued his strong play rushing for 99 yards on 15 attempts. BC looks to get back in the win column on Friday night.

    Redblacks vs. Lions BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Redblacks. This may be the week BC gets back on track, but I wouldn’t bet on it. The Lions look completely out of sync on both sides of the ball, while Ottawa is playing some of the best football in the CFL. Dru Brown is playing at a very high level under center, and I’ll gladly take the two points in a game that I think Ottawa is very capable of winning outright.

    Redblacks vs. Lions Prediction: Ottawa +2

