Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Canadian Football

    Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers Week 5 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments

    The Ottawa Redblacks will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Friday night. With Winnipeg listed as a 2.0-point home favorites and the total sitting at 44 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    781 Ottawa Redblacks (+2.0) at 782 Winnipeg Bluebombers (-2.0); o/u 44

    8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

    Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

    TV: CFL+

    Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

    Ottawa improved to 2-1 after a 2-point win against the Tiger-Cats on June 30th. Lewis Ward kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired to capture the win. Dru Brown threw for 265 yards and a TD on 24/39 attempts. The Redblacks travel to Winnipeg looking to improve to 3-1.

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

    The Blue Bombers dropped to 0-4 on the year after a 3-point overtime loss against Calgary on June 29th. Zach Collaros left the game in the second quarter with a thorax injury. His status is in doubt for the Blue Bombers week 5 contest against the Redblacks. If Collaros is unable to play, it looks like Chris Streveler will be in line to make the start.

    Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Redblacks with the points. With Collaros injured for Winnipeg this is going to be tough team to back. Ottawa has already beaten the Blue Bombers once this season with Collaros healthy, I don’t see any reason they don’t play well again. Ottawa quarterback, Dru Brown should have an extra chip on his shoulder playing against his old team and returning to Winnipeg for the first time since spending three seasons with the Blue Bombers. The Redblacks are the play.

    Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: Redblacks +2

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com