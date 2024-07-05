Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers Week 5 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Ottawa Redblacks will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Friday night. With Winnipeg listed as a 2.0-point home favorites and the total sitting at 44 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

781 Ottawa Redblacks (+2.0) at 782 Winnipeg Bluebombers (-2.0); o/u 44

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

TV: CFL+

Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

Ottawa improved to 2-1 after a 2-point win against the Tiger-Cats on June 30th. Lewis Ward kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired to capture the win. Dru Brown threw for 265 yards and a TD on 24/39 attempts. The Redblacks travel to Winnipeg looking to improve to 3-1.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

The Blue Bombers dropped to 0-4 on the year after a 3-point overtime loss against Calgary on June 29th. Zach Collaros left the game in the second quarter with a thorax injury. His status is in doubt for the Blue Bombers week 5 contest against the Redblacks. If Collaros is unable to play, it looks like Chris Streveler will be in line to make the start.

Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Redblacks with the points. With Collaros injured for Winnipeg this is going to be tough team to back. Ottawa has already beaten the Blue Bombers once this season with Collaros healthy, I don’t see any reason they don’t play well again. Ottawa quarterback, Dru Brown should have an extra chip on his shoulder playing against his old team and returning to Winnipeg for the first time since spending three seasons with the Blue Bombers. The Redblacks are the play.

Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: Redblacks +2