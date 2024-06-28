Montreal vs. Toronto Week 4 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Montreal Alouettes will travel to Toronto to take on the Argonauts on Friday night. With Montreal listed as 3.0-point road favorite and the total sitting at 51 points, what is the smart play between a pair of undefeated teams? Keep reading for our Montreal vs. Toronto prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

773 Montreal Alouettes (-3.0) at 774 Toronto Argonauts (+3.0); o/u 51

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

BMO Field, Toronto

TV: CFL+

Montreal Alouettes Game Notes

Montreal moved to 3-0 after a 26-point win against the Redblacks on June 20th. Cody Fajardo had a big game throwing for 393 yards and three touchdown passes. The Alouettes’ will now travel to face the Toronto Argonauts hoping to remain undefeated.

Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

The Argonauts improved to 2-0 on the year after their 3-point victory against Edmonton last Saturday. Cameron Dukes threw for 214 total yards on 18/21 attempts against the Elks. Ka’Deem Carey also added 104 yards on 19 attempts on the ground against Edmonton. Toronto looks to continue their balanced offensive attack on Friday night as they host Montreal.

Montreal vs. Toronto BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Argonauts plus the points. Toronto quarterback, Cameron Dukes has been impressive thus far in his first two games for the Argonauts filling the void of superstar Chad Kelly. He has proven he belongs as a starting quarterback, and I believe he continues to improve and gain more confidence each week.

This will be Dukes toughest test of the year as he faces a very good Alouettes defense, however being at home should help the young QB. In a big game on a Friday night, Toronto’s crowd and team will be ready to go against the defending champions.

Montreal vs. Toronto Prediction: Toronto +3

