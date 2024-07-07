Close Menu
    Lions vs. Tiger-Cats Week 5 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Lions vs. Tiger-Cats

    The BC Lions will travel to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats on Sunday night. With BC listed as a 5.5-point road favorites and the total sitting at 53.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Lions vs. Tiger-Cats prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    785 BC Lions (-5.5) at 786 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+5.5); o/u 53.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

    Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton

    TV: CBSSN

    BC Lions Game Notes

    BC improved to 3-1 after a 3-point win against the Elks on June 27th. Sean Whyte kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired to capture the win. Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 331 yards and a TD on 27/38 attempts. The Lions look for their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday night.

    Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

    The Tiger-Cats dropped to 0-4 on the year after a 2-point loss against Ottawa on June 30th. Bo-Levi Mitchell threw for 322 yards on 45 attempts. Hamilton looks to capture their first victory of the season on Sunday as they host the Lions.

    Lions vs. Tiger-Cats BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Tiger-Cats with the points. Despite an 0-4 start for Hamilton, this number seems a bit high to lay on the road. Hamilton suffered a heartbreaking road loss last week in Ottawa and I think they come with some vengeance this week back at home. BC hasn’t blown many teams out this year and while they may win this game, I don’t believe they cover the number.

    Lions vs. Tiger-Cats Prediction : Tiger–Cats +5.5

