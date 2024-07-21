Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Lions vs. Stampeders Week 7 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Lions vs. Stampeders

    The BC Lions will travel to Calgary to take on the Stampeders on Sunday night. With the Lions listed as a 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 53 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Lions vs. Stampeders prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    785 BC Lions (-3.5) at 786 Calgary Stampeders (+3.5); o/u 53

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

    McMahon Stadium, Calgary

    TV: CBSNN

    BC Lions Game Notes

    The Lions improved to 5-1 on the year after a 15-point victory against the Roughriders on July 13th. Vernon Adams Jr. had a big game throwing for 451 yards and a touchdown on 26/42 attempts. Toronto looks for their sixth consecutive win of the season.

    Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

    The Stampeders dropped to 2-3 on the year after a 4-point loss against the Blue Bombers on July 12th. Jake Maier threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns on 20/31 attempts. Calgary looks to get back in the win column on Sunday night.   

    Lions vs. Stampeders BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. BC has the best quarterback in the league with Vernon Adams Jr. He has had a great season and has consistently moved the ball up and down the field. Calgary offense has look impressive this season, scoring 37 points on the Winnipeg last week, they should be able to do enough at home to push this game over the total.

    Lions vs. Stampeders Prediction: Over 53

