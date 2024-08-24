Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Lions vs. Redblacks Week 12 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Lions vs. Redblacks

    The BC Lions will travel to Ottawa to take on the Redblacks on Saturday night. With the Lions listed as a 1.0-point favorite and the total sitting at 50 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Lions vs. Redblacks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    775 BC Lions (-1.0) at 776 Ottawa Redblacks (+1.0); o/u 50

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

    TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

    TV: TSN+

    BC Lions Game Notes

    The Lions dropped to 5-5 on the season after losing to the Winnipeg by 9 points last Sunday. William Stanback played well despite the loss, rushing for 100 yards on 15 attempts. BC looks to snap a four-game skid on Saturday.

    Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

    The Redblacks improved to 6-2-1 on the year after a 2-point victory against the Stampeders on August 15th. Ryquell Armstead continued his strong play, rushing for 120 yards on 11 attempts and scoring a touchdown. Ottawa looks for their second consecutive victory as they host the Lions.

    Lions vs. Redblacks BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Lions. Nathan Rourke will be much better this week than he his first start back against Winnipeg. Despite a poor showing, I’m not worried about Rourke. BC’s defense is more of my concern, but they performed okay last weekend against Winnipeg and now get to face a backup quarterback. The Lions are desperate for a win, and I think they get one on Saturday night.

    Lions vs. Redblacks Prediction: Lions -1

