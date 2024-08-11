Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Lions vs. Elks Week 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Lions vs. Elks

    The BC Lions will travel to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Sunday night. With the line sitting at a pk and the total at 49.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Lions vs. Elks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    779 BC Lions pk at 780 Edmonton Elks pk; o/u 49.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 11, 2024

    Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

    TV: CBSSN

    BC Lions Game Notes

    The Lions dropped to 5-3 after a 25-point loss against the Blue Bombers on August 1st. Vernon Adams Jr. left the game with a scary knee injury. Fortunately for Adams Jr. and the Lions it appears he avoided a serious injury; however, he is still not expected to be ready for Sunday’s contest with the Elks. Jake Dolegala is set to make the start for BC.

    Edmonton Elks Game Notes

    The Elks improved to 1-7 on the year after a 11-point victory against the Roughriders on August 3rd. Javon Leake had a big game rushing for 169 yards on 12 attempts and three touchdowns. Edmonton looks for their second consecutive victory.

    Lions vs. Elks BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. I know Adams Jr. is unavailable for the Lions, however they still have plenty of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. The Edmonton defense has been very poor, so I still expect the Lions to bounce back after their horrific offensive showing last week. For Edmonton, Tre Ford played very well in his first start of the season and Javon Leake was beast on the ground. I like the Over here, despite two second string quarterbacks starting.

    Lions vs. Elks Prediction: Over 49.5

