    Canadian Football

    Lions vs. Blue Bombers Week 9 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Lions vs. Blue Bombers

    The BC Lions will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Thursday night. With the Lions listed as a 5.0-point road favorites and the total sitting at 50.0 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Lions vs. Blue Bombers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    779 BC Lions (-5.0) at 780 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (+5.0); o/u 50

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 1, 2024

    Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

    TV: TSN+

    BC Lions Game Notes

    The Lions dropped improved to 5-2 on the year after a 1-point loss against the Stampeders on July 21st. Lucky Whitehead is set to make his season debut for the Lions in week 9. Whitehead will give the already explosive Lions offense’ a big boost.

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

    The Blue Bombers dropped to 2-6 after a 2-point loss against the Argonauts on July 27th. Zach Collaros threw for 317 yards and a touchdown on 25/32 attempts. Winnipeg looks to snap a two-game skid on Thursday night.

    Lions vs. Blue Bombers BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. With Whitehead coming back for the Lions, this offense is going to be very difficult to stop. On the other side I expect veteran Zach Collaros to have a big game in a basically a must win game for the Blue Bombers. Both offenses’ do enough on Thursday night to push this game over the total.

    Lions vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: Over 50

