    Canadian Football

    Lions vs. Alouettes Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Lions vs. Alouettes

    The BC Lions will travel to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on Friday night. With the Alouettes listed as a 4.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 51.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Lions vs. Alouettes prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    771 BC Lions (+4.0) at 772 Montreal Alouettes (-4.0); o/u 51.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024

    Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, Montreal

    TV: TSN+

    BC Lions Game Notes

    The Lions improved to 6-6 on the year after a 26-point victory against the Redblacks on August 31st. Nathan Rourke had a big game throwing for 325 yards and three touchdown’s on 21/30 attempts. The Lions look for their second consecutive victory of the year.

    Montreal Alouettes Game Notes

    The Alouettes moved to 10-1 after a 4-point win against the Elks on August 25th. Walter Fletcher ran for 54 yards on 11 attempts. Ottawa looks for their sixth consecutive victory of the year.

    Lions vs. Alouettes BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. With two of the best quarterbacks in the CFL, I expect to see a lot of points on Friday night. Fajardo and Rourke both played very well last week and have plenty of playmakers. This should be a fun watch over is the play.  

    Lions vs. Alouettes Prediction: OV 51.5

