Hamilton vs. Ottawa Week 4 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will travel to Ottawa to take on the Redblacks on Sunday night. With Ottawa listed as a 1.0-point favorite and the total sitting at 51.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Hamilton vs. Ottawa prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

777 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+1.0) at 778 Ottawa Redblacks (-1.0); o/u 51.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

TV: CBSSN

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

Hamilton dropped to 0-3 after a 16-point loss against the Roughriders on June 23rd. Shemar Bridges had a big game despite the loss, recording 113 receiving yards on 9 catches. The Tiger-Cats seek their first victory on the season on Sunday night.

Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

The Redblacks dropped to 1-1 on the year after their 26-point loss against Montreal on June 20th. Dru Brown threw for 284 total yards on 21/35 attempts against the Alouettes. Ottawa looks to get back on track after disappointing performance last time out.

Hamilton vs. Ottawa BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Tiger-Cats. I know Ottawa has the better record and are at home, but I still believe Hamilton is the better team. Bo-Levi Mitchell is an experienced CFL quarterback who I think it is going to have a big game on Sunday night for Hamilton.

Ottawa’s defense was picked apart by the Alouettes last time out, I think the struggles continue. Hamilton has made a lot of mental/sloppy mistakes in the first three weeks, if they clean those up (which I think they do) they are fully capable of winning this game. The Tiger-Cats pick up their first victory of the 2024 season on Sunday.

Hamilton vs. Ottawa Prediction: Hamilton -105