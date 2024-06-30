Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Hamilton vs. Ottawa Week 4 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Paul Elliot
    Hamilton vs. Ottawa

    The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will travel to Ottawa to take on the Redblacks on Sunday night. With Ottawa listed as a 1.0-point favorite and the total sitting at 51.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Hamilton vs. Ottawa prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    777 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+1.0) at 778 Ottawa Redblacks (-1.0); o/u 51.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

    TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

    TV: CBSSN

    Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

    Hamilton dropped to 0-3 after a 16-point loss against the Roughriders on June 23rd. Shemar Bridges had a big game despite the loss, recording 113 receiving yards on 9 catches. The Tiger-Cats seek their first victory on the season on Sunday night.

    Ottawa Redblacks Game Notes

    The Redblacks dropped to 1-1 on the year after their 26-point loss against Montreal on June 20th. Dru Brown threw for 284 total yards on 21/35 attempts against the Alouettes. Ottawa looks to get back on track after disappointing performance last time out.

    Hamilton vs. Ottawa BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Tiger-Cats. I know Ottawa has the better record and are at home, but I still believe Hamilton is the better team. Bo-Levi Mitchell is an experienced CFL quarterback who I think it is going to have a big game on Sunday night for Hamilton.

    Ottawa’s defense was picked apart by the Alouettes last time out, I think the struggles continue. Hamilton has made a lot of mental/sloppy mistakes in the first three weeks, if they clean those up (which I think they do) they are fully capable of winning this game. The Tiger-Cats pick up their first victory of the 2024 season on Sunday.

    Hamilton vs. Ottawa Prediction: Hamilton -105

