Elks vs. Tiger-Cats Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Edmonton Elks will travel to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. With the Elks listed as a 1.0-point favorite and the total sitting at 51.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Elks vs. Tiger-Cats prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

785 Edmonton Elks (-1.0) at 786 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+1.0); o/u 51.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024

Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton

TV: CBSSN

Edmonton Elks Game Notes

The Elks improved to 2-7 on the year after a 17-point victory against the Lions on August 11th. Javon Leake continued his strong play, rushing 97 yards on 21 attempts and scoring a touchdown. Edmonton looks for their third consecutive victory on Saturday night.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

The Tiger-Cats dropped to 2-7 on the season after losing to the Alouettes by 10 points last Saturday. Taylor Powell played well, after Bo-Levi Mitchell was benched in the first quarter. Powell threw for 319 yards on 30/38 attempts and two touchdowns. Hamilton looks to snap a two-game skid on Saturday.

Elks vs. Tiger-Cats BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Elks. These two teams have gone in opposite directions since they met on July 28 when Hamilton defeated the Elks by 16 points. Edmonton has won consecutive games, while Hamilton has dropped two since then. The Elks defense looks much better and they have been finding a lot of success on the ground. I like Edmonton to win their third straight on Saturday night.

Elks vs. Tiger-Cats Prediction: Elks -1

