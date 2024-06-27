Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Edmonton vs. BC Week 4 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Paul Elliot

    The Edmonton Elks will travel to Vancouver to take on the BC Lions on Thursday night. With BC listed as 7.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 54 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Edmonton vs. BC prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    771 Edmonton Elks (+7.5) at 772 BC Lions (-7.5); o/u 54

    10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

    BC Place, Vancouver

    TV: CFL+

    Edmonton Elks Game Notes

    Edmonton dropped to 0-3 after falling to the Toronto Argonauts last Saturday night. Mcleod Bethel-Thompson had a big game throwing for 342 yards and four touchdown passes. The Elks’ will not travel to face the BC Lions still searching for their first win of the 2024 season.

    BC Lions Game Notes

    The Lions improved to 2-1 on the year after their 2-point victory against Winnipeg last Thursday. Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 398 total yards against the Blue Bombers and ran for 24 yards on 5 attempts. Through 3 weeks Adams leads the CFL in passing yards with 1,038. He has a favorable matchup at home against the Elks on Thursday night.

    Edmonton vs. BC BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. This is a high total, but not high enough in my opinion.

    Edmonton has improved dramatically on the offensive side of the ball with the addition of Mcleod Bethel-Thompson under center. Bethel-Thompson is second in passing yards, only behind BC quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. Unfortunately for the Elks the defense has really struggled thus far which has been the main factor to their 0-3 start to the season.

    Now the Edmonton defense is asked to stop one of the most explosive players in the CFL, Vernon Adams Jr. (hint: it’s not going to happen). Edmonton has proven they can score, while BC should be able to exploit a weak defense at home. All signs point to the over on Thursday night.

    Edmonton vs. BC Prediction: Over 54

