Blue Bombers vs. Tiger-Cats CFL Prediction: Over a safe play?

The Blue Bombers will travel to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats on Friday night. With the Bombers listed as a 3-point road favorites and the total sitting at 50.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Blue Bombers vs. Tiger-Cats prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

771 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-3.0) at 772 Hamilton Tiger Cats (+3.0); o/u 50.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 4, 2024

Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton

TV: TSN+

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

Winnipeg moved to 9-6 after beating the Tiger-Cats 55-27 last Friday. Zach Collaros had a monster game throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns. The Blue Bombers look for their eighth consecutive victory on Friday night.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

Hamilton improved to 6-9 defeating the Lions in overtime last week. Ante Milanovic-Litre scored the game winning touchdown in overtime. The Tiger-Cats need a win at home to keep their playoff push going.

Blue Bombers vs. Tiger-Cats BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. Tiger-Cats have been a dead over team this season, with an explosive offense and very suspect defense. With a number right of 50.5, I will gladly take my chances once again with this over. Hamilton has now scored 30+ in four straight games, while the Blue Bombers are coming off a week where they scored 55 points. Don’t overthink this one, Over is the play.

Blue Bombers vs. Tiger-Cats Prediction: Over 50.5