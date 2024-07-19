Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders Week 7 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will travel to Regina to take on the Roughriders on Friday night. With the Blue Bombers listed as a 4.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 49.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

781 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-4.0) at 782 Saskatchewan Roughriders (+4.0); o/u 49.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

Mosaic Stadium, Regina

TV: TSN+

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

The Blue Bombers improved to 2-4 on the year after a 4-point victory against the Stampeders on July 12th. Zach Collaros threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns on 27/36 attempts. Winnipeg looks for their third consecutive victory on the season.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

The Roughriders dropped to 4-1 on the year after a 15-point loss against the Lions on July 13th. Shea Patterson threw for 278 yards on 17/25 attempts. Saskatchewan looks to get back in the win column on Friday night.

Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Blue Bombers. Winnipeg looked great last week on the offensive end scoring 41 points. The Blue Bombers defense allowed 37 points, however they get a more favorable matchup this week with Shea Patterson under center for the Roughriders. Winnipeg has too much firepower for the the Roughriders in this one. Lay the number.

Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders Prediction: Winnipeg -4