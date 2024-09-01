Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders Week 13 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will travel to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders on Sunday night. With the Roughriders listed as a 2.0-point favorite and the total sitting at 47.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

781 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (+2.0) at 782 Saskatchewan Roughriders (-2.0); o/u 47.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

Mosaic Stadium, Regina

TV: TSN+

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

The Blue Bombers improved to to 5-6 on the season after beating the Tiger-Cats by 9 points last Friday. Kenny Lawler caught the game winning pass with 21 seconds remaining. Winnipeg looks for their fourth straight victory on Sunday.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

The Roughriders fell to 5-5-1 on the year after a 1-point victory against the Roughriders on August 22nd. Samuel Emilus had a nice game despite the loss, catching 8 passes for 66 yards. The Roughriders are desperate to get back in the win column on Sunday night.

Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Roughriders. This feels like the game where the Roughriders snap their losing skid. Trevor Harris did not play well last week and Saskatchewan still had every opportunity to win the contest. The Roughriders are strong at home and are going to play well here in a desperate spot.

Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders Prediction: Roughriders -2