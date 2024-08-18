Blue Bombers vs. Lions Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will travel to Vancouver to take on the Lions on Sunday night. With the Lions listed as a 2.5-point favorite and the total sitting at 51.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Blue Bombers vs. Lions prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

787 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (+2.5) at 788 BC Lions (-2.5); o/u 51.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024

BC Place, Vancouver

TV: CBSSN

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

The Blue Bombers improved to 3-6 on the year after a 25-point victory against the Lions on August 1st. Zach Collaros had a nearly perfect game throwing 295 yards and a touchdown on 27/33 attempts. Winnipeg looks to defeat the Lions in consecutive games.

BC Lions Game Notes

The Lions dropped to 5-4 on the year, after losing to Edmonton by a score of 33-16 last Sunday. Nathan Rourke is expected to start for the Lions after being released by the Atlanta Falcons. Rourke was named the CFL Most Outstanding player in 2022, he will hope to snap the Lions three game losing skid.

Blue Bombers vs. Lions BETTING PREDICTION

Take BC. The Lions will be fired up to have Nathan Rourke back under center. I fully expect Rourke to come in and give the Lions offense a much-needed boost. The Blue Bombers have been inconsistent this season and now have to go on the road and try to defeat the Lions two times in a row. Lay it with Lions.

Blue Bombers vs. Lions Prediction: Lions -2.5