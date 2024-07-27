Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will travel to Toronto to take on the Argonauts on Saturday night. With the Argonauts listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 48.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    775 Winnipeg Blue Bombers (+2.5) at 776 Toronto Argonauts (-2.5); o/u 48.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

    BMO Field, Toronto

    TV: CBSSN

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game Notes

    The Blue Bombers dropped to 2-5 on the year after a 10-point loss against the Roughriders on July 19th. Brady Oliveira accounted for majority of the offense as he ran for 49 yards on 9 attempts and caught 9 passes for 80 yards. Winnipeg will look to get back in the column on Saturday night.

    Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

    The Argonauts fell to .500 on the season after losing to the Tiger-Cats by 3 points last Saturday. Cameron Dukes threw for 180 yards on 20/27 attempts. Toronto will host the Blue Bombers on Saturday night. 

    Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under. Both teams looked lost offensively in their respective games. Winnipeg only scored 9 total points against the Roughriders, while the Argonauts struggled against a poor Hamilton defense. They were able to score 24 total points, however a majority of those points came were scored when Hamilton had a comfortable lead. Without Kelly in the lineup for Toronto and Winnipeg out of sync offensively this number feels too high.

    Roughriders vs. Alouettes Prediction: Under 48.5

