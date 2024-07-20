Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats Week 7 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats

    The Toronto Argonauts will travel to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. With the Argonauts listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 53 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    783 Toronto Argonauts (-2.5) at 784 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+2.5); o/u 53

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

    Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton

    TV: CBSNN

    Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

    The Argonauts improved to 3-2 on the year after a 19-point victory against the Alouettes on July 11th. Cameron Dukes threw for 131 yards and a touchdown on 16/20 attempts. Toronto looks for their second consecutive of the season.

    Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

    The Tiger-Cats dropped to 0-5 on the year after a 16-point loss against the Lions on July 7th. Bo-Levi Mitchell threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns on 32/48 attempts. Hamilton looks for their first victory of the season on Saturday night.  

    Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Tiger-Cats. It’s been a tough road for Hamilton the past two seasons, but I will give them one more opportunity here. They are at home, coming off a bye week, while Toronto is coming off a big victory against one of the best teams in the CFL in Montreal. This has the feel of a letdown spot for Toronto and I think the Tiger-Cats stay inside the number here.

    Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats Prediction: Tiger-Cats +2.5

