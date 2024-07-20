Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats Week 7 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Argonauts will travel to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. With the Argonauts listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 53 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

783 Toronto Argonauts (-2.5) at 784 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+2.5); o/u 53

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton

TV: CBSNN

Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

The Argonauts improved to 3-2 on the year after a 19-point victory against the Alouettes on July 11th. Cameron Dukes threw for 131 yards and a touchdown on 16/20 attempts. Toronto looks for their second consecutive of the season.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

The Tiger-Cats dropped to 0-5 on the year after a 16-point loss against the Lions on July 7th. Bo-Levi Mitchell threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns on 32/48 attempts. Hamilton looks for their first victory of the season on Saturday night.

Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Tiger-Cats. It’s been a tough road for Hamilton the past two seasons, but I will give them one more opportunity here. They are at home, coming off a bye week, while Toronto is coming off a big victory against one of the best teams in the CFL in Montreal. This has the feel of a letdown spot for Toronto and I think the Tiger-Cats stay inside the number here.

Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats Prediction: Tiger-Cats +2.5