Argonauts vs. Stampeders Week 9 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Argonauts will travel to Calgary to take on the Stampeders on Sunday night. With the Stampeders listed as a 4.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 49.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Argonauts vs. Stampeders prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

785 Toronto Argonauts (+4.0) at 786 Calgary Stampeders (-4.0); o/u 49.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 4, 2024

McMahon Stadium, Calgary

TV: CBSSN

Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

The Argonauts improved to 4-3 on the year after a 2-point overtime victory against the Blue Bombers on July 27th. Ka’Deem Carey ran for 62 yards on 10 attempts. The Argonauts look for consecutive victories on Sunday night.

Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

The Stampeders dropped to 3-4 after a 27-point loss against the Redblacks on July 26th. Jake Maier threw for 136 yards on 20/27 attempts. Calgary looks to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Argonauts vs. Stampeders BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Stampeders. Calgary had a very poor performance in Ottawa last week, but I think they bounce back against a Toronto team that has been inconsistent at times. Toronto is trying to stay afloat until Chad Kelly returns, but the offense has not looked great without him, especially on the road. Maier has been very good for Calgary, outside of last week, I believe he has a big game on Sunday night. Calgary wins and covers on Sunday night.

Argonauts vs. Stampeders Prediction: Stampeders -4

