    Canadian Football

    Argonauts vs. Lions CFL Prediction: Will BC continue to roll?

    Argonauts vs. Lions

    The Toronto Argonauts will travel to Vancouver to take on the Lions on Friday night. With the Lions listed as a 4.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 52.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Argonauts vs. Lions prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    779 Toronto Argonauts (+4.5) at 780 BC Lions (-4.5); o/u 52.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 13, 2024

    BC Place, Vancouver

    TV: CBSSN

    Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

    The Argonauts dropped to 6-6 for the season after a 14-point loss against the Redblacks last Saturday. Damonte Coxie had a big afternoon catching six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Toronto looks to snap a two-game losing skid on Friday.

    BC Lions Game Notes

    The Lions improved to 7-6 after a 37-23 victory against Montreal on September 6th. William Stanback had a monster game on the ground rushing for 128 yards and scoring a touchdown. BC looks for their third consecutive victory as they host the Argos.

    Argonauts vs. Lions BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. This is high total for a CFL game, but not high enough in opinion. I could easily see both teams scoring 30 points in this contest. Chad Kelly and Nathan Rourke can both light it up through the air and both teams have strong run games. Furthermore, the Argos defense has been dreadful the past two games allowing 72 combined points. I expect the Argos to have to chase the Lions on the scoreboard in this one, which should lead to plenty of points on Friday night.  

    Argonauts vs. Lions Prediction: Over 52.5 points

