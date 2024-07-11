Argonauts vs. Alouettes Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Argonauts will travel to Montreal to take on the Argonauts on Thursday night. With Montreal listed as a 6.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 50.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Argonauts vs. Alouettes prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

771 Toronto Argonauts (+6.0) at 772 Montreal Alouettes (-6.0); o/u 50.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 11, 2024

Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, Montreal

TV: TSN+

Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

The Argonauts dropped to 224 on the year after a 7-point loss against the Roughriders on July 4th. Cameron Dukes threw for 206 yards and 4 INT’s on 34 attempts. Dukes will have to clean up the turnovers if they want a chance to knock off the undefeated Alouettes on the road Thursday night.

Montreal Alouettes Game Notes

Montreal improved to 5-0 after a 4-point win against the Stampeders on July 6th. Walter Fletcher scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 1:03 left in the contest. Cody Fajardo had a big game throwing for 374 yards and two TD’s on 35/42 attempts. The Alouettes look to remain undefeated on Thursday.

Argonauts vs. Alouettes BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Toronto with the points. Montreal was fortunate to win last week against Calgary, but they really came close to covering the 8-point spread. I think we see a similar result tonight. Montreal has suffered a number of injuries that will impact tonight’s contest. I know Montreal is undefeated, but the injuries have piled up for the Alouettes and it is tough to the lay the number. Toronto is the play tonight.

Argonauts vs. Alouettes Prediction : Argonauts +6