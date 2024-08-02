Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats Week 9 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Montreal Alouettes will travel to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats on Friday night. With the Alouettes listed as a 4.5-point road favorites and the total sitting at 50.0 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

781 Montreal Alouettes (-4.5) at 782 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+4.5); o/u 50

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 2, 2024

Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton

TV: TSN+

Montreal Alouettes Game Notes

The Alouettes moved to 6-1 for the season after a comeback victory against the Roughriders last Thursday. Cody Fajardo returned to practice on Montreal after missing the last contest with a hamstring injury. The Alouettes look to win their second consecutive game on Friday.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

The Tiger-Cats improved to 2-5 after a 16-point victory against the Elks on July 28th. Bo Levi Mitchell had a big game throwing for 316 yards and five touchdowns. Hamilton looks to make it three victories in a row against the Alouettes on Friday night.

Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Alouettes. The Tiger-Cats have been playing much better after a 0-5 start winning consecutive games against the Argonauts and Elks. However, Toronto is playing with a backup quarterback and Edmonton has not won a game yet.

This is a major step up in class for Hamilton, the Alouettes are great on both sides of the ball, and they are expected starting quarterback Cody Fajardo is expected to return. This is all Montreal on Friday night.

Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats Prediction: Montreal -4.5

