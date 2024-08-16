Alouettes vs. Roughriders Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Montreal Alouettes will travel to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders on Friday night. With the Alouettes listed as a 1.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 50 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Alouettes vs. Roughriders prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

783 Montreal Alouettes (-1.5) at 784 Saskatchewan Roughriders (+1.5); o/u 50

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 16, 2024

Mosaic Stadium, Regina

TV: TSN+

Montreal Alouettes Game Notes

The Alouettes improved to 8-1 for the season after a 10-point victory against the Tiger-Cats last Saturday. Davis Alexander posted his second consecutive solid start in relief of Cody Fajardo. Alexander threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 17/24 attempts. Montreal looks for it’s fourth consecutive victory.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

The Roughriders moved to 5-3-1 after a 22-22 tie against the Redblacks on August 8th. Dohnte Meyers had a big game catching eight passes for 101 yards. The Roughriders look for their sixth win of the season on Friday night. Starting quarterback, Trevor Harris has been practicing this week, however it remains unclear if he will start against Montreal.

Alouettes vs. Roughriders BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. These two teams both have very good defenses. They met on July 25 and combined for a total of 36 points. Neither starting QB is expected to play, and if they do, they will likely be limited. All signs point to a competitive, low scoring affair once again on Friday night.

Alouettes vs. Roughriders Prediction: Under 50