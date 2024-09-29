NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 Predictions: Will chalk prevail?

Will it be a chalky racing Sunday when NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 at 3:00 p.m. ET?

NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 Event Information

What: Hollywood Casino 400

When: 3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

Where: Kansas Speedway

Watch: USA Network

NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 Odds

Kyle Larson is the outright favorite at +400 to win the Hollywood Casino 400 this afternoon. Denny Hamlin has the next-best odds at +550, followed by William Byron at +700. Tyler Reddick, meanwhile, is +800, as is Christopher Bell. Ryan Blaney is +1200, followed by Ty Gibbs and Chase Elliott, who are +1400, respectively. Alex Bowman is +1700.

Joey Logano, meanwhile, is +2000 to win today’s NASCAR race from Kansas Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are both +2200, respectively, followed by Brad Keselowski at +2500. Bubba Wallace is +3000, while Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe are both +3500, respectively. Ross Chastain is +3700.

NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 Predictions

OPTION 1: Kyle Larson (+400)

There’s a reason why Larson is favored: He’s dominated at this track since 2021. In his last seven races at Kansas Speedway, Larson has two wins, a total of five top-5 finishes and six top-10s. His best finish, of course, was first, while his lowest was 19th. Larson also leads all drives in points and in 28 starts this season, he has five wins – most of any driver this season. He also has 11 top-5 finishes in 2024 and 14 top-10s.

OPTION 2: Denny Hamlin (+550)

No, I haven’t gone out on a limb with my first two selections. That’s because behind Larson’s 121.9 Average Driver Rating at Kansas Speedway is Hamlin at 113.2. In his last seven starts here, Hamlin has one win, six top-5 finishes and six top-10s. He even has a lower finish than Larson at 4.4 (compared to Larson’s 5.3), but he hasn’t been as good as the favorite this season. In 29 starts, Hamlin has three wins, 10 top-5 finishes and 13 top-10s.

OPTION 3: Christopher Bell (+800)

If you’re looking for more bang for your buck, I would entertain looking at the prop market for today’s race. Otherwise, you’ll be look at plenty of chalk like I am. Bell’s respectable 98.0 Average Driver Rating places him third behind Larson and Hamlin among active drivers at Kansas Speedway since February of 2021. In his seven races here over that span, Bell doesn’t have a win but has two top-5 finishes and five top-10s. He’s also had a sensational season. In 29 starts in 2024, Bell has three wins, 11 top-5 finishes and 17 top-10s. Bell ranks second to only Larson in the Cup Standings entering today’s race.

