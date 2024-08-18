Close Menu
    Auto Racing

    NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 Prediction: Elliott a strong bet?

    FireKeepers Casino 400

    Which two-car team has the best shot of landing a second in the win column on Sunday when NASCAR heads to Michigan for the Firekeepers Casino 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET?

    FireKeepers Casino 400 Event Information

    What: FireKeepers Casino 400

    Where: Michigan International Speedway

    When: Sunday, August 18, 2:30 p.m. ET

    Watch: USA Network

    FireKeepers Casino 400Betting Odds

    According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Denny Hamlin is the current favorite at +500. Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson have the next-best odds at +600, respectively. Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are all +900, respectively. Brad Keselowski is +1000 to win today’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

    Continuing with the odds, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Joey Logano are all +1200, respectively. William Byron and Ross Chastain are +1400, respectively, followed by Ty Gibbs at +2200. Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch are both +2800 to win, respectively, followed by Alex Bowman at +3500. The odds drop off significantly from that point.

    FireKeepers Casino 400 Betting Predictions

    OPTION 1: Chase Elliott +900

    Between 2015 and 2020, Elliott’s average finish at Michigan was 7.6. He finished second three consecutive races from 2016-17 and placed inside the top-10 a whopping eight times (he finished 20th in 2019). Elliott’s currently third in the NASCAR Cup Standings behind leader Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick (second). In 23 starts, Elliott has one win, seven top-5s and 12 top-10s. This is a track he has had previous success on and he’s in the midst of a solid season.

    OPTION 2: Ryan Blaney +900

    Blaney finished fourth at Michigan as recently as 2020. From 2015-20, he didn’t have ton of success with an average finish of 13.5. That said, Blaney finished inside the top-10 four times in five tries between 2018 and 2020. This season, Blaney is currently fifth in the NASCAR Cup Standings. In 23 starts, he has two wins, seven top-5s and 11 top-10s. He’ll also start inside the top-10 at No. 8 this afternoon.

    OPTION 3: Christopher Bell +1200

    Bell has a few elements that I like to see when backing a driver ahead of a race. First and foremost, he’ll start inside the top-10 today at No. 3. Secondly, he’s in the midst of a good season, as he’s currently six in the NASCAR Cup Standings. For the year, he has three wins, seven top-5s and 13 top-10 finishes in 23 races. Finally, while his average finish at Michigan is just 16.4, he also had an average start of 13.6. Now that he’s in the top-5, I expect a strong effort from Bell today. At +1200 odds, he’s got some betting value to him as well.

