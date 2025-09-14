WNBA Playoffs Betting Predictions & Odds: Which teams are safe ATS plays?

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs tip off on Sunday, September 14, with four exciting Game 1 matchups. Here’s a comprehensive betting preview for each game, including predictions, odds, and key player insights.

1. Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx

Time: 10:00 AM PDT

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN Odds: Minnesota -12.5, O/U 147.5 (Bovada.lv)

Prediction: Minnesota Lynx to cover the spread

Analysis: The Lynx enter the playoffs as the top seed with a 34–10 record, led by MVP contender Napheesa Collier. Golden State, making its playoff debut, faces a tough challenge against the seasoned Lynx. Minnesota’s depth and playoff experience should give them the edge in this matchup.

2. Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

Time: 12:00 PM PDT

Venue: Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA Odds: Atlanta -7.5, O/U 159.5 (Bovada.lv)

Prediction: Atlanta Dream to cover the spread

Analysis: Despite the absence of star player Caitlin Clark, the Fever have shown resilience. However, the Dream, with their balanced offense and strong defense, are favored to take control in this matchup. Atlanta’s home-court advantage and depth should lead them to a Game 1 victory.

3. New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury

Time: 2:00 PM PDT

Venue: PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ Odds: New York -1.5, O/U 164.5 (Bovada.lv)

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury to win outright

Analysis: The Mercury enter the playoffs as underdogs but have the potential to upset the Liberty. With Alyssa Thomas leading the charge, Phoenix has the tools to challenge New York’s defense. The Liberty, dealing with injuries to key players, may struggle to find their rhythm in this matchup.

4. Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces

Time: 7:00 PM PDT

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV Odds: Las Vegas -6.5, O/U 159.5 (Bovada.lv)

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces to cover the spread

Analysis: The Aces, riding a 16-game win streak, are heavy favorites in this matchup. Led by MVP A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas has been dominant both offensively and defensively. Seattle will need a standout performance to keep the game competitive, but the Aces’ depth and momentum make them the team to beat in Game 1.