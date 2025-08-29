WNBA Fever vs Sparks Preview & Prediction: Can the Fever Upset the Sparks?

It’s late August and the WNBA playoff push is in full swing. Friday night features a marquee matchup as the Indiana Fever head west to face the Los Angeles Sparks. This WNBA Fever vs Sparks preview highlights two teams with plenty on the line—Indiana’s youth movement led by Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell against an LA squad fighting to defend home court. Expect a competitive battle where playoff positioning and pride collide.

Indiana Fever vs L.A. Sparks Game Snapshot

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ION

Betting Odds & Analysis

The latest betting odds for this matchup show:

Spread: Sparks –1.5

Sparks –1.5 Moneyline: Fever +110 | Sparks –130

Fever +110 | Sparks –130 Over/Under: 178.5

This game sets up as nearly a pick’em, with oddsmakers leaning slightly toward Los Angeles at home. Indiana has been one of the league’s more dangerous underdogs this season, while the Sparks have been inconsistent in late-game execution. If you’re looking to place a wager, you can explore the latest odds and lines here: Bet on Fever vs Sparks.

Prediction

The Fever have shown steady improvement as their young core gels, and their ability to rebound and control the paint could cause problems for Los Angeles. The Sparks, however, have the edge in veteran depth and home-court comfort. Expect this one to be tight throughout, with momentum swings deciding the final minutes.

Prediction: Indiana keeps it close but Los Angeles protects their floor late. Sparks win 84–80, just covering the spread.

Closing Note

This matchup could prove pivotal for the playoff picture, with both teams hungry to make a statement. Looking for more WNBA content? Check out The Spread.com’s WNBA home page.