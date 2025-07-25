Wings vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Will game turn into a defensive struggle?

Dallas, struggling this season at 7–17 (3–10 on the road), heads into San Francisco hoping to bounce back after a rough patch that leaves them 1–4 over their last five game. What’s the best bet in tonight’s’ Wings vs. Valkyries matchup?

Wings vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 25, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ION

Wings vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 3.5-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5 points.

Game Preview

Despite flashes of promise, their defense remains porous—allowing nearly 85.8 PPG, putting them near the bottom in defensive efficiency. Rookie standout Paige Bueckers leads the charge with 18.2 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 4.1 RPG, and she’s the focal point of Dallas’s offense. However, the Wings are still without key frontcourt pieces like Teaira McCowan and Maddy Siegrist, both sidelined due to EuroBasket duty and injury, respectively, undermining their interior presence.

Golden State has done better overall at 10–12, especially on their home court (7–4), building momentum after a strong early season and cultivating a lively atmosphere at “Ballhalla.” They’ve, however, hit a slump recently—dropping 3 of their last 5 games, including a defensive battle loss at Seattle right before the All-Star break. Forward Kayla Thornton stands out with 14 PPG and 7 RPG, and earned All-Star status after a dominant double-double in the showcase.

Their only meeting on June 17 saw Dallas take a road victory, 80–71, behind Paige’s 20 points and 9 rebounds, while the Valkyries struggled from deep. That game showcased the Wings’ ability to control tempo and exploit Golden State’s recent inconsistency.

Matchups & Storylines

1. Rookie vs. Rookie – Bueckers vs. Thornton

Dallas leans heavily on Bueckers as their primary playmaker, while Golden State counters with Thornton’s all-around game and interior toughness. Whoever asserts dominance in this matchup could tip the scales.

2. Interior Depth

The absence of McCowan and Siegrist due to injury and international play leaves Dallas light in the paint. Golden State needs to make them pay inside—strength there could prove decisive.

3. Home Court Energy

Golden State’s rare sellouts at Chase Center have created a boisterous home environment. That edge, combined with the Valkyries’ solid home record, makes this tentpole matchup a gauntlet for Dallas.

4. Recent Form

Both teams are trending poorly recently, sitting at 1–4 in their last five games. Confidence and momentum are fragile, increasing the importance of this showdown for team psyche.

Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction

Expect a close, low-scoring battle driven by defense and packed inside the painted lanes. The Wings have proven they can take the Valkyries on the road, but Golden State’s heated arena and double-digit wins at home are significant factors. Look for the Valkyries to defend their territory and edge out a tight win.

Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction: UNDER 159.5