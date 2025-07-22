Wings vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Seattle cruise?

The Storm continue their dominance at home, looking to sweep the season series against the Wings. Seattle has won both previous meetings—79–71 on May 19 and 83–77 on June 3—and aim to maintain momentum in front of a supportive home crowd. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wings vs. Storm matchup?

Wings vs. Storm Game Outlook

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN3

Wings vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 9.5-point home favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165.5.

Storm’s home strength and defense

Seattle boasts a strong 14–9 overall mark and an impressive 8–4 at Climate Pledge Arena. They’re averaging 80.9 PPG while limiting opponents to 78.1 PPG; their 44.7% shooting is just slightly better than the league average. Nneka Ogwumike continues to lead the way (17.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG), and Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 16.5 PPG over her last ten games.

Wings struggling amid injuries

Dallas is enduring a tough 6–17 season (2–10 away) and entering a four-game losing streak. Paige Bueckers (18.4 PPG, 5.5 APG) and Myisha Hines-Allen (5.3 RPG) remain bright spots, but injuries loom large—DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist are out, and Tyasha Harris is season-long sidelined.

Battle in the key

Seattle has dominated paint play, thanks to Ogwumike’s presence and rebounding edge, while Dallas has fought back on the glass—scoring 82.2 PPG and pulling in 37.3 RPG over their last ten games. The matchup between interior strength and perimeter balance could dictate the outcome.

Wings vs. Storm Prediction

Seattle’s depth, home‑court edge, and interior control should carry the day. While Dallas has shown fight—most recently keeping their composite average respectable—their depleted rotation and travel fatigue pose issues late in games. Expect the Storm to coast to a comfortable win once their starters pull away in the fourth quarter.

Wings vs. Storm Prediction: SEATTLE STORM -9.5