Wings vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm are set to face off on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Storm have dominated this matchup recently, winning 12 of the last 13 meetings, including a decisive 97–76 victory over the Wings on Saturday.

Wings vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 9.5-point home favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5.

Team Overview

Dallas Wings (4–14)

The Wings are struggling this season, sitting near the bottom of the standings. Their offense, led by Arike Ogunbowale (22.2 PPG, 5.1 APG), has been potent, ranking third in the league in scoring at 87.2 points per game. However, their defense has been a liability, allowing 84.9 points per game, the second-worst in the league.

Injuries have further hampered their performance. Star forward Satou Sabally is out with a shoulder injury, and second-year standout Maddy Siegrist is sidelined indefinitely due to a finger injury.

Seattle Storm (11–6)

The Storm have been more consistent, with Jewell Loyd leading the team in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Ezi Magbegor contributes 8.0 rebounds per game, providing a solid inside presence.

Despite some offseason roster changes, the Storm have maintained a strong defense, allowing just 78.8 points per game. Their offense has been effective, averaging 83.2 points per game.

Wings vs. Storm Key Matchup

The primary battle will be between the Wings’ high-scoring offense and the Storm’s stout defense. Dallas’ ability to hit three-pointers (36.8% on the season) will be tested against Seattle’s defense, which allows opponents to convert just 33% of their three-point attempts.

Wings vs. Storm Prediction

Given the Storm’s recent dominance and the Wings’ ongoing struggles, Seattle is favored to win. The Storm are expected to cover the spread of -6, and the total points are likely to stay under 160.5.

Seattle’s defense should stifle Dallas’ offense, leading to a comfortable victory for the Storm. That said, the best bet on the board is the under tonight.

Wings vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: UNDER 164.5