Wings vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Dallas cover small spread?

Two teams with a combined one victory between them will square off on Thursday night in Chicago, where the Sky will host the Wings at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Dallas laying 2.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 169.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Wings vs. Sky matchup?

Wings vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Wings are 2.5-point favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 169.5 points.

Wings vs. Sky Team Overview

Dallas Wings

After a challenging 0–4 start, the Wings secured their first victory of the season with a commanding 109–87 win over the Connecticut Sun. Rookie sensation Paige Bueckers led the charge with 21 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, showcasing her potential as a future star. Alongside Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale contributed 19 points, and DiJonai Carrington added 16 points, highlighting the team’s offensive depth.

Chicago Sky

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Tyler Marsh, the Sky are navigating a season of transition. The team boasts a blend of veteran experience and promising talent, including Ariel Atkins, who joined the Sky from the Washington Mystics . The Sky’s performance this season has been a mix of challenges and growth as they adapt to new systems and player dynamics.

Recent News

Paige Bueckers’ Stellar Debut: In her WNBA homecoming, Bueckers delivered a standout performance, leading the Wings to their first win of the season.

Chicago Sky’s Transition: The Sky are adjusting to new coaching and player dynamics, aiming to build a competitive team for the future.

Wings vs. Sky Key Matchup

The spotlight will be on the backcourt duel between Paige Bueckers and Ariel Atkins. Bueckers’ dynamic playmaking and scoring ability will test Atkins’ defensive prowess and leadership on the court. This matchup could be pivotal in determining the game’s outcome.

Wings vs. Sky Prediction

With the Wings finding momentum and the Sky in a rebuilding phase, the Dallas Wings are poised to extend their winning streak. Bueckers’ leadership and the team’s offensive cohesion should lead them to a narrow victory over the Chicago Sky.

WINGS VS. SKY WNBA PREDICTION: DALLAS WINGS -2.5