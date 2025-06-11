Wings vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Phoenix roll?

The Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury will face off on June 11, 2025, in a matchup that highlights contrasting trajectories for both teams. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wings vs. Mercury matchup?

Wings vs. Mercury WNBA Event Info

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 11, 2025

PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

TV: N/A

Wings vs. Mercury WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 5-point home favorites to b eat the Wings tonight. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 167 points.

Team Overview

Dallas Wings (1-8)

The Wings are enduring a challenging season, currently holding a 1-8 record. Their struggles are compounded by injuries, including the absence of rookie sensation Paige Bueckers due to a concussion. First-year head coach Chris Koclanes has faced criticism for a lack of clear leadership and ineffective offensive schemes. The team’s defensive woes are evident, ranking near the bottom in opponent field goal, three-point, and free throw percentages, while also surrendering a league-high 14.1 fastbreak points per game.

Phoenix Mercury (6-3)

In contrast, the Mercury have surprised many with a strong 6-3 start to the season. Despite key injuries to stars Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix has leaned heavily on four undrafted rookies—Monique Akoa Makani, Lexi Held, Kitija Laksa, and Kathryn Westbeld—who have played pivotal roles in the team’s early success. Akoa Makani and Westbeld have started every game, offering consistent scoring and defensive stats, while Held has emerged as the Mercury’s third-leading scorer, recently notching a season-high 24 points. Laksa has also contributed substantially in Thomas’s absence.

Matchup Factors

Dallas’ Offensive Struggles: The Wings have been ineffective offensively, with Bueckers’ absence leaving a significant void. Their offensive schemes have been criticized for lacking direction, and their defensive inefficiencies further exacerbate their challenges.

Phoenix’s Rookie Impact: The Mercury’s undrafted rookies have stepped up remarkably, filling the gaps left by injured stars. Their unexpected contributions have been a pleasant surprise and a testament to the team’s depth and scouting acumen.

Wings vs. Mercury WNBA Betting Prediction

Given the current form and depth of both teams, the Phoenix Mercury are favored to win this matchup. Their balanced attack, bolstered by the emergence of undrafted rookies, provides a solid foundation. Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings’ ongoing struggles, particularly in offense and defense, make it challenging for them to secure a victory.

Wings vs. Mercury WNBA PREDICTION: PHOENIX MERCURY -5