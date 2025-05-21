Wings vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Will game sail over total?

The Dallas Wings will visit the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Wings vs. Lynx matchup features two teams with contrasting trajectories early in the season.

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 11.5-point home favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 167.5 points.

Team Previews

Dallas Wings

The Wings enter this game with a 1–1 record. Rookie guard Paige Bueckers has been a standout, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. Despite facing double teams, she has maintained efficient shooting percentages. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team with 22.2 points per game. The Wings’ defense has been a concern, allowing 92.1 points per game, which ranks among the highest in the league.

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx are off to a strong start, holding a 2–0 record. Napheesa Collier has been dominant, averaging 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The team boasts the best shooting percentages in the league, with a 46.0% field goal percentage and 38.2% from beyond the arc. Their ball movement has been exceptional, leading the league with 23.0 assists per game. The Lynx’s depth and chemistry make them formidable contenders.

How to Watch

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network and available for streaming on WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Wings vs. Lynx Key Matchups

Paige Bueckers vs. Napheesa Collier: Bueckers’ playmaking and scoring ability will be tested against Collier’s all-around dominance.

Arike Ogunbowale vs. Lynx Defense: Ogunbowale’s scoring prowess will challenge the Lynx’s defensive schemes.

Wings’ Defense vs. Lynx’s Offense: The Wings’ defensive struggles will be tested against the Lynx’s efficient offense.

Wings vs. Lynx Prediction

While the Wings have the offensive firepower to compete, the Lynx’s superior shooting efficiency and team chemistry give them the edge. Expect Minnesota to control the tempo and secure a victory at home. That said, the best bet is the over.

WINGS VS. LYNX PREDICTION: OVER 167.5